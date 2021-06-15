Andy Murray chokes back tears after emotional victory at Queen's Club

Andy Murray celebrates winning against France's Benoit Paire during the first round at Queen's Club.

The two-time Wimbledon champion defeated Benoit Paire in the first round of the cinch Championship at Queen’s Club, winning 6-3, 6-2.

It was the Scot’s first singles match on grass since 2018 and he was overcome with emotion during the post-match interview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The body’s old but I did quite well in terms of my movement,” said the 34-year-old. “It was my first match on grass in three years.”

Asked how it felt to be back after a succession of injuries, Murray said, “I just love playing tennis,” before choking up with the emotion of the occasion.

He apologised and had to pause before continuing.

Murray has been through the mill following a hip resurfacing operation and a series of niggly injuries which have hampered his hopes of a run of games.

He recently pulled out of the French Open in a bid to be fit for the grass-court season.