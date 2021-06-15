Andy Murray chokes back tears after emotional victory at Queen's Club

The two-time Wimbledon champion defeated Benoit Paire in the first round of the cinch Championship at Queen’s Club, winning 6-3, 6-2.
It was the Scot’s first singles match on grass since 2018 and he was overcome with emotion during the post-match interview.
“The body’s old but I did quite well in terms of my movement,” said the 34-year-old. “It was my first match on grass in three years.”
Asked how it felt to be back after a succession of injuries, Murray said, “I just love playing tennis,” before choking up with the emotion of the occasion.
He apologised and had to pause before continuing.
Murray has been through the mill following a hip resurfacing operation and a series of niggly injuries which have hampered his hopes of a run of games.
He recently pulled out of the French Open in a bid to be fit for the grass-court season.
His win over France’s Paire sets up a second round clash against Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who is the tournament’s top seed.