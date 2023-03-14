Andy Murray bows out in Indian Wells as Jack Draper says it was 'privilege' to play him

Andy Murray’s campaign at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is over after he lost overnight to fellow Brit Jack Draper.

Andy Murray will next play in Miami after defeat at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The Scot went down 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 in the pair’s third-round clash in the Californian desert. In a match that last two hours, both men had chances to take the opening set before the tie-break, which Draper took 8-6. The 21-year-old then broke Murray twice in the second set to tee up a fourth-round encounter with Carlos Alcaraz in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Draper said: “I’ve looked up to Andy since I was so young. I watched him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 and then I’ve had the opportunity to get to know him and practise with him often since 2019. He’s a really special person, a great champion, great human being and I’m privileged to play against him on this court.”

His win has lifted him up to 43rd in the live ATP rankings, having started the week at 56th, one place below the 35-year-old Scot. Draper, who defeated British number two Dan Evans in the second round, added: “Beating Dan and Andy, that’s about as much confidence as I’d need for that (Alcaraz) match. Carlos is another level up, he’s been number one in the world, had an exceptional year last year, so it would be amazing to play him again in another real battle.”

Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the third round to become the second fastest player to reach 100 ATP Tour wins. The 19-year-old now has a 100-32 win-loss tour-level record and is behind only John McEnroe (100-31) on the list of players to reach the milestone, ahead of Andre Agassi (100-35), Rafael Nadal (100-37), Mats Wilander and Jimmy Connors (both 100-38).

Murray will now move on to Florida, as he is due to play at the Miami Open next week, the latest Masters 1000 series event on the tour.

In the women’s draw, Emma Raducanu advanced to the last 16 for the first time as she battled her way to a 6-1 2-6 6-4 win over 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Raducanu, who has overcome a wrist injury and illness, had to dig deep in a contest lasting more than two hours before claiming a win which ranks as her best since her 2021 US Open triumph. She said: “I think I played a really high level at some points of the match. I think that I played extremely well in the first set and in the third set as well. There were some really good points and moments. I think overall the level increased in the third, and it was a battle from both of us.”