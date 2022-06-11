Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach final of Boss Open in Stuttgart - next match against Matteo Berrettini, start time

Andy Murray will face Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

The 35-year-old Scott continued his excellent week in German city of Stuttgart with a 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 win over the Australian to book a date against last year’s Wimbledon finalist and second seed Matteo Berrettini on Sunday at 2pm.

After a tight first set, which Murray edged in a tie break, the former world No 1 and three-time Grand Slam trophy pulled away from Kyrgios in the second set, who lost his focus and composure once behind. Murray broke Kyrgios two times to wrap up the in an hour-and-a-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's been a long road since the last final,” said Murray in his on-court post-match interview. “A lot of ups and down but I kept going.

"I was a little bit more solid in the tie-break, made returns and asked questions of him. On these courts, it comes down to one or two points. I didn't have to work too hard in the second but the first set was high quality.

"He got frustrated after that. I'm happy to be in the final and I've got a great opportunity against Matteo."

Murray lost to Berrettini in their only meeting, last year at Queens. However, he is playing fine tennis this week in Stuttgart, seeing off Christopher O’Connell, Alexander Bublik and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas without dropping a set.

If Murray wins in his 70th final on the main tour, it will be his 47th main title. This will be his second final this year after he lost to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the Sydney International back in January. His last title came in October 2019 when he won the European Open against Stan Wawrinka in the Belgian city of Antwerp.