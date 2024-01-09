The best players in the world are gearing up to play in the first major of the year Down Under.

Last year saw Novak Djokovic win his 10th Australian Open title - he'll be looking for an 11th in 2024.

The Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park later this month and will be the 112th time the competition has been staged.

The prestigious tournament is the first of the four annual tennis majors – along with Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

Along with the main men’s and women’s singles competitions, there will be trophies awarded for women’s, men’s and mixed doubles, wheelchair doubles and singles, and boys and girls singles and doubles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including whether Sir Andy Murray will be making an appearance.

When is the draw for the Australian Open?

Players will find who they'll be playing on Thursday, January 11.

When is the Australian Open?

The competition runs from Sunday, January 14, to Sunday, January 28. It is the first time in the tournament's history when play will start on a Sunday, giving more time for the opening round matches to be played.

The women’s singles final will be played on January 27 at 8.30am BST, while the men’s singles title will be decided from 5am on January 28.

What is the prize money?

The singles tournament winners will receive $3,150,000 AUS, while the runners-up will get $1,725,000 AUS.

Semi-finalists will bag a cheque for $990,000 and getting to the quarter-finals guarantees $600,000.

Even players who fail to win a single game in the tournament will bag $120,000 AUS.

In the doubles the winners receive $730,000, with the runners-up getting $400,000.

Is Sir Andy Murray playing?

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray had an entertaining Australian Open last year, winning two five set thrillers before being defeated in the third round .

He'll be back this year for what may be his final appearance on court in Melbourne. He's unseeded so could face a big challenge in the first round - with a potential meeting with Novak Djokovic a possibility.

Who are the favourites to win?

Novak Djokovic is the favourite to take the men’s title with odds of 10/11, followed by Carlos Alcaraz (3/1), Jannik Sinner (6/1), Daniil Medvedev (10/1) and Alexander Zverev (22/1).

In the women’s tournament Iga Swiatek is the player to beat with odds of 11/5, followed by Elena Rybakina (4/1), Aryna Sabalenka (5/1), Cori Gauff (6/1) and Jessica Pegula (17/1).

What big names are missing?

Nick Kyrgios will be missing his home Grand Slam for the second year in a row due to ongoing surgery, as will 22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal.

In the women's draw Venus Williams, former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, 2019 finalist Petra Kvitova, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, two-time semi-finalist Madison Keys, and world number eight Karolina Muchova are all missing.

How do I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

The Australian Open will be available to watch live in the UK on Eurosport, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

The discovery+ channel is available from £6.99 per month from their website.