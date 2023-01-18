Andy Murray progressed to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday morning with an incredible win over Matteo Berrettini in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old Scot overcame the 13th seed from Italy in five sets, prevailing 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (10/6) in a match that lasted nearly five hours. Murray had to save a match point in the fifth set and snapped a three-match losing streak against the 26-year-old Roman.

“I felt very proud of myself after the match,” said Murray. “That’s not something that I generally felt over the years at the end of tennis matches. I think I’m proud of the work that I put in the last few months. I trained really, really hard over in Florida getting ready to play here. I’m really proud of how I fought through that match at the end when it could have got away from me, how I played in the tie-break at the end.

“I’ve lost a few of those type of matches in the slams the last couple years, whether that’s the (Stefanos) Tsitsipas match (at the US Open in 2021) or (John) Isner at Wimbledon. That one could have gone the other way tonight, but I stayed strong and I deserved to win.”

Andy Murray celebrates at the 2023 Australian Open after his big win over Matteo Berrettini.

What is the 2023 Australian Open schedule?

The tournament runs from Monday, January 16 and ends on Sunday, January 29. The first round takes place on days one and two, the second round on days three and four, the third round on days four and five. The last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals take place during the second week, with the women’s final set for Saturday, January 28 and the men’s final 24 hours later.

Who is Andy Murray playing next at the Australian Open?

Murray will face home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. Kokkinakis defeated Italian player Fabio Fognini in round one 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a match that was delayed by adverse weather conditions.

When is Andy Murray’s next Australian Open match?

Murray v Kokkinakis will take place on Thursday, January 19 with the pair due to meet on the Margaret Court Arena not before 9.30am BST.

Australian Open on TV in UK