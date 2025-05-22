Allanwater Homes renews support for Hillfoots Vixens

Housebuilder Allanwater Homes has renewed its support for The Hillfoots Vixens, the first women’s rugby team at Hillfoots RFC, continuing a long-standing commitment to community life in and around Alloa.

The sponsorship comes as the Vixens celebrate a rapid rise since forming in September 2023. Based in Tillicoultry, the team began with just six players attending their first training session. Today, they’ve grown to more than 35 registered players and have launched a thriving junior section for girls aged 12 and over.

Thanks to Allanwater’s ongoing support, the senior team has unveiled a brand-new kit – their second strip to feature the Allanwater Homes name. The partnership first began last year when funding helped the club order its very first playing kit.

Christina Swinton, Joint Head Coach of The Vixens, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Allanwater Homes for continuing to support us. Their sponsorship has helped us take real strides, both on and off the pitch.

“Our first competitive season exceeded all expectations – finishing fifth in our league and second in the Women’s National Plate competition. We’ve also been working hard to raise funds for vital upgrades to our clubhouse, which was badly damaged during the winter storms. It’s been inspiring to see the whole team get involved in events like our 5k-a-day fundraiser.”

The junior section has also seen growing momentum, with players participating in their first competitive matches and hosting evolution events which drew over 100 girls from across the region.

“The Junior Vixens are gaining confidence and experience with every game,” added Christina. “It’s brilliant to see so many girls discovering the sport and enjoying it.”

Allanwater Homes’ support for the Vixens is part of a wider community legacy built up over two decades at Oaktree Gardens in Alloa, where the housebuilder has delivered more than 200 homes and supported a range of local causes.

Allanwater Homes is known for its high specification finish

Lauren McNair, Development Sales Manager at Oaktree Gardens, said: “It’s wonderful to see the positive impact The Vixens are having on women and girls’ rugby locally. At Allanwater, we’ve always aimed to support grassroots initiatives that bring people together, whether that’s through sport, fundraising or partnerships like our ongoing support for the Alloa Foodbank.”

“We’re proud of the community that’s taken root at Oaktree Gardens over the past 20 years. With our latest phase now under way, we look forward to welcoming even more families to this vibrant part of Alloa.”

Allanwater Homes’ ninth phase at Oaktree Gardens includes a range of three-bedroom homes starting from £217,995, complete with solar panels, modern kitchens and upgraded specifications.

