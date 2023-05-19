Alex Marshall to spearhead Scotland's hopes at British Isles bowls internationals

Iain McLean will also represent Scotland at the championships.

The combined nine-time gold medallists have been selected for the event to be held on home soil at the National Centre for Bowling, Ayr from Friday, June 30 until Sunday, July 2. Across the event Scotland will take on England, Ireland, Jersey and Wales in the final major international event before the World Bowls Championships take place in Australia later this year. Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s singles bronze medallist Iain McLean also returns to the team and is joined by former gold medallists in Arbroath’s Darren Burnett and Port Seton’s Derek Oliver.

In the women’s team, 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallists Caroline Brown and Stacey McDougall will lead Scotland. The quintet of Dawn Anderson, Kimberley Dodds, Megan Grantham, Emma McIntyre and Rachel Sinclair have all been included after their double medal winning heroics at last summer’s European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowls Scotland Men’s Head Coach, Frazer Muirhead, said: “I would like to congratulate all the players that will be representing Scotland in the British Isles Internationals later this season. The selection process was intense with so many great players to choose from it was not easy to leave some players out. As this is my first event as Head Coach, I’m very much looking forward to witnessing our players taking on the best in Britain.”