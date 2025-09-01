Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund offers Edinburgh and the Lothians clubs the chance to access £2,500 of funding

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund 2025 has returned for its tenth year, giving local sports clubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians the opportunity to receive a share of £50,000 in funding.

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity in their local communities. The past decade has seen Aldi Scotland support over 650 clubs across Scotland, giving away almost £500,000, with the fund improving community access to sport across the country.

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund welcomes applications from all sporting organisations that meet the specified criteria. Last year’s Sports Fund saw Aldi Scotland support an array of sports clubs across the country, including South Lanarkshire Wheelchair Curling Club, Muirfield Riding Therapy, Bearsden Snowsports, Forth Canoe Club and Inverness Shinty Club.

This funding boost supported the clubs in securing and upgrading training space, acquiring new kits and equipment, and welcoming more participants to join sessions and reap the many benefits from playing sports.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: "As part of our commitment to making sport more accessible for all, Aldi’s Scottish Sports Fund has provided assistance to a wide range of clubs, enabling them to invest in the equipment, resources, and spaces they need to thrive.

“We are proud to continue our support of sports clubs across Scotland and help them make a lasting impact on their communities. The response we receive every year is overwhelming, and we are looking forward to seeing even more clubs apply in 2025. I encourage all sports clubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and apply for funding.”

Sports clubs located across Edinburgh and the Lothians have from Monday, September 1 to Sunday, October 5 to apply for funding. One applicant will be selected to receive £2,500 of funding, two applicants will each receive £1,000 of funding, while several other applicants will each receive £500 of funding.

Applications can be made via the application form found on https://www.aldi.co.uk/scottishsportfund.

The Aldi Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation in Scotland that meets the application criteria. All applications will be considered by the Aldi judging panel and entrants will be notified of the outcome of their funding application within six weeks from the region’s deadline.