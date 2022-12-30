Alan Soutar exits PDC World Championship as quarter-final dream ended by Gabriel Clemens

Alan Soutar was left to rue a crucial missed dart as his dream of reaching a first-ever PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final was ended by Gabriel Clemens on Friday.

Alan Soutar reacts to a missed dart during his loss to Gabriel Clemens in the last 16 of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

The Arbroath firefighter had overcome the odds again to reach the last 16 for the second year running after making it through to the same stage on his Alexandra Palace debut 12 months ago.

But he was unable to rediscover the magic that saw him knock-out world number nine Danny Noppert in the previous round, falling to a 4-1 defeat as Clemens became the first German to reach the last eight.

The departure of Soutar means that there will be no Scottish representation in the quarter-finals for the first time in a decade after Peter Wright and Gary Anderson both suffered shock exits in the previous round.

Clemens took charge of the first set, claiming all three legs to march into a 1-0 lead.

Soutar missed three attempts at a double eight to let Clemens break throw early in the second set but the Scot finally pinned a double at the sixth time of asking, checking out 104 as he fought back to level the match at one set all.

Clemens raised his game again, taking the next two sets to lead 3-1, breaking Soutar's throw in the final leg of the fourth set to move to within one set of victory with the advantage of throwing first.

A stunning 148 checkout to break throw put Clemens one leg from victory but he missed two match darts on double 18, and Soutar pounced to take the next two legs to level the fifth set at two legs all.

Soutar then had a glorious chance to take the match to a sixth set after Clemens missed another match dart on double tops, but missed single 16 when attempting to set up his favourite double 18.

It meant he only had one shot at the double instead of two - which he missed - allowing Clemens to seal victory on his next visit and a quarter-final meeting with world no.1 Gerwyn Price on New Year’s Day.