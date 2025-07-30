2025 is the year of the sea trout. Try night fishing on the Isle of Harris

The summer sun is welcomed by most Brits but for anglers it’s a mixed blessing. Low water levels mean salmon fishing has been hard work but one fish species seems to be coping quite well with the conditions. Thanks to new conservation initiatives, sea trout seem to be back in big numbers. Night fishing for them can be a spellbinding experience, says a well-known angling expert, especially staying in remote locations such as the Isle of Harris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, sea trout runs were well below average in many parts of Scotland but, this year, they are back with a vengeance. A leading angling expert says that, while it’s been a quiet year for salmon so far due to low water levels on many rivers, 2025’s standout story has been the sea trout.

The leading anglerWill Drapersaysthe positive impact of conservation initiatives across estuaries and spawning burns are likely to be playing a part in the resurgence of sea trout this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will, who is Head of the innovative angling permits and accommodation service FishPal, says: ‘Through droughts, extreme heat and low water levels, one species has stood out across the UK – the sea trout. Anglers from Wales to the Hebrides are reporting consistent catches, with many rivers showing encouraging signs of much better runs of bigger and healthy fish.

Sunset: time for this year’s plentiful sea trout to rise.

‘Perhaps the main attraction of sea trout fishing is that you fish at night for them. It is a magical, spellbinding and unique way to fish. With their fighting spirit and nocturnal habits, sea trout offer a unique and rewarding challenge—especially through the summer months. This season, several beats now available through FishPal are proving popular for those targeting these elusive fish. We’ve even seen some die-hard salmon anglers take on the sea trout for the first time.

‘FishPal can provide anglers with access to waters where sea trout are not just incidental catches but the main event. From remote island adventures to easily accessible waters, here’s our pick of three standout beats, offering some of the most exciting sea trout fishing this season:

Finavon Castle Water, River South Esk (Angus)

‘A jewel in Scotland’s East Coast crown, Finavon Castle Water offers intimate and varied fishing over four miles of the South Esk. The beats are expertly maintained, with pools ideally suited for sea trout—especially in low light conditions. July and August are peak months, with sea trout often caught on small flies in the dusk and after dark. The fish here are known for their spirited runs and silvery sheen. The beat offers a classic Highland river feel in an accessible location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Finavon Castle fisheries offer 2.5 miles of mainly double bank fishing for six rods and cover some 24 named pools where anglers have the chance to fish in a beautiful managed woodland setting. Permits are available from £70 a day/night this August and promise an experience to remember.

Borve Lodge Estate, Isle of Harris

‘For those feeling the desire for a fishing adventure even further afield, what about the Outer Hebrides? The Borve Lodge Estate on the Isle of Harris offers a truly wild experience. The system includes both loch and river fishing. The Borve River is renowned for its summer runs of sea trout and is rightly regarded as one of the most atmospheric sea trout destinations in the UK.

‘The Estate’s main sea trout and salmon fishery is centred on the two lower lochs on the Laxdale River. Located at the head of Luskentyre Estuary, Loch Fincastle covers approximately 3 hectares lying just above sea level. During summer spates, salmon and sea trout travel a mile further upstream to lie in Loch Laxdale.

‘The tariff includes use of a boat and a full day/night’s fishing costs £70 this August. Anglers can also stay right near the water. Laxdale Cottage is available for self-catering guests from March to November.

Llandysul Angling Association, River Teifi (Wales)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not only Scotland that is seeing strong sea trout catches this summer. Wales’ River Teifi remains one of the UK’s most sought-after sea trout rivers. Llandysul Angling Association offers extensive access to prime water in the heart of sea trout country. With long glides, deep holding pools and historic runs, this fishery is ideal for night-time sport.

‘ Llandysul Angling Association’s beats start in the upper reaches in the Cellan area and ends just above Newcastle Emlyn on the lower river, with the cream of the portfolio being along the middle reaches. Sea trout (sewin) fishing starts in earnest below beats 2-9, with a myriad of famous holding pools scattered across the miles of fishing that are within this stretch. Day/night tickets are available this August from just £25 or £75 for the entire week.