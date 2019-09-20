Comment: Celtic and Rangers should still be in Europe after Christmas

Steven Gerrard back in training following his team's 1-0 Europa League win against Feyenoord. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS
It’s early days but matchday one of the Europa League group stage provided fresh encouragement that Scotland’s Uefa coefficient ranking may receive a telling boost this season.

Celtic and Rangers are both entitled to feel confident of their prospects of reaching the knockout stage after their respective results and performances on Thursday night.

The Scottish champions would have settled for a draw in Rennes before kick-off and Neil Lennon wouldn’t have been too displeased that Cluj defeated top seeds Lazio in Group E’s other fixture. This is a section Celtic look more than capable of  winning.

In Group G, Steven Gerrard, pictured, got the perfect start with a well deserved win over Feyenoord at Ibrox. Home form will hold the key to Rangers’ hopes of qualifying from a section which also includes Porto and Young Boys.

But both Old Firm clubs being in Europe after Christmas for the first time since 2008 is a real possibility.