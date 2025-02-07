Open venue in Scotland to stage new women's event
Carnoustie Golf Links is to create history later this year by hosting its own World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event for the first time,
The Ladies Northern Open Championship will be played over 54 holes on 21-22 June and is aiming to attract the best women amateur golfers from across Scotland and the UK.
An exciting addition to the calendar, it will be played over both the Buddon Course and the Championship Course at the Angus venue.
“We are thrilled to launch this new event,” said Keir McNicoll, the Carnoustie Golf Links PGA head professional. “It has taken several years of planning to bring it to fruition, and we are proud to offer a competitive platform for the best women amateur golfers.
“We have received tremendous support from Clare Queen and Toni Ffinch at Scottish Golf in securing a place for the event in the calendar, and we hope it will inspire more top venues in Scotland to host similar tournaments.”
In addition to the new event, the traditional 18-hole Ladies Northern Open, a long-standing tournament dating back to 1928, will still take place on the Championship Course on 21 June.
“At Carnoustie, we are passionate about promoting golf at every level, from grassroots to elite, and the addition of a WAGR event is something we are immensely proud of,” added McNicoll.
“With our legacy of producing top amateur golfers, we hope this will also be a catalyst for the next generation of golfers.”
Entries for both events have now opened and players can register via the Carnoustie Golf Links website here, with the deadline for entries being 21 May.
