Members asked to cough up immediate £100 levy to help with ‘cash flow’ issues

An Open Championship qualifying venue is the latest Scottish golf club to come under financial pressure following the recent closure of two courses in the home of golf.

Musselburgh Golf Club, which has staged both Regional and Final Qualifying for the game’s oldest major, has asked its members to pay an immediate levy of £100 after encountering “cash flow” issues.

A “strategy meeting” was held a fortnight ago and now an EGM is taking place on Wednesday, when members will be asked to vote on two options. One is that no action is taken and “risk closure” while the second is for the immediate imposition of the levy.

In a letter to members, the club said: “The board is working to ensure that MGC is sustainable. It has identified the need to strengthen the financial position in the short-term to ensure we can meet our obligations up to the end of 2024.

“Separately, the board recognises it is necessary to review all aspects of how MGC operates in order to remain financially sound into the long term.”

If passed, the levy would raise £55,000 and the letter added: “We believe this will be sufficient to top up our regular income to meet immediate expenditure.”

Widely known as Monktonhall and e, the club hosted Regional Qualifying for The Open from 2006 to 2010 before it then staged a Final Qualifier for the 2013 Open at Muirfield.

Eric Brown, who was both a player and captain in the Ryder Cup, won the Scottish Professional Championship on the James Braid-designed course in 1968 before Ross Drummond emulated that feat in 1989.

The Hirsel in Coldstream closed overnight last month after a decision was taken to file for bankruptcy before Torrance Park in Motherwell also closed its doors.