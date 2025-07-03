Open qualifier makes big decision ahead of Portrush appearance

Connor Graham pulls out of European Team Championship to be ready for Portrush

Open qualifier Connor Graham has pulled out of the Scotland side for next week’s European Team Championship B Division in Hungary.

The 18-year-old from Blairgowrie made the tough decision after securing his spot in the 153rd Open through Tuesday’s Final Qualifier at Dundonald Links.

California-based Niall Shiels Donegan, who came up just short in that event on the Ayrshire coast, has also pulled out of the six-man side.

Connor Graham, pictured playing in the recent R&A Amateur Championship in Kent, has pulled out of Scotland’s side for the European Men’s Team Chamnpionship B Division in Hungary | The R&A

The duo have been replaced by Schloss Roxburghe’s Jack McDonald and Ross Laird of Glenbervie after they had been named as the first two reserves.

Graham, who is set to fly the Saltire in The Open along with fellow Scottish amateur Cameron Adam, has made his decision after an exhausting few weeks.

In his freshman year, he helped Texas Tech finish tenth in the NCAA Division 1 Championship in California.

He then played in the Palmer Cup in South Carolina and, since returning home, has teed up in The R&A Amateur Championship and European Amateur Championship.

Graham admitted The Open had been due to be a “week off” before embarking on another hectic spell in the second half of the season.

Glenbervie’s Ross Laird is now in the six-man side heading to Hungary along with Jack McDonald | The R&A via Getty Images

The 2022 Junior Open is a certainty to make the Great Britain & Ireland team for the St Andrews Trophy against the Continent of Europe in Spain at the end of the month.

He’s also a stick-on for the Walker Cup at Cypress Point in California early in September, with the US Amateur taking place before that at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Later in the year after he returns to Texas Tech for his junior year, Graham will also be representing Scotland in the World Amateur Team in Singapore.

Shiels Donegan, who has acquitted himself well during an equally hectic run in the Amateur Championship, European Amateur and The Open Final Qualifying in recent weeks, is heading home to the States.

His next event will be the Western Amateur, which is being held at Skokie Country Club in Illinois, before also teeing up in the US Amateur.

Cameron Adam still heading to Hungary

Adam has decided to play in the European Team Championship despite securing his spot at Royal Portrush by winning The Open Amateur Series, as Calum Scott did last year before claiming the Silver Medal at Royal Troon.

That decision was made easier for the Royal Burgess left-hander after he didn’t have to take up his spot in the Final Qualifying.

In addition to Adam, McDonald and Ross, Andrew Davidson (Crail Golfing Society), Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm) and Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) complete the Scottish side bidding to win promotion to Division 1.