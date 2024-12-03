One of golf's big sponsors calls for game to 'move on amid confusion'

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 18:08 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 22:47 BST
One of golf’s biggest sponsors has called for the game to “move on” from its damaging civil war, saying: “Confusion is no good for nobody!”

Dr Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp’s executive chairman, made the plea sitting alongside Tiger Woods in the build up to this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The Indian motorcycle and scooter manufacturer is extending its sponsorship of the PGA Tour event until 2030, having come on board in 2014. It also sponsors two events - the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Hero Indian Open - on the DP World Tour.

“Very simply put, the game is not benefiting, the players are not benefiting,” said Dr Munjal in reply to being asked for his opinion of the game still being divided as talks continue between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp’s executive chairman, pictured with Hero World Challenge host Tiger Woods at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamasplaceholder image
Dr Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp’s executive chairman, pictured with Hero World Challenge host Tiger Woods at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas | Contributed

“What has to happen is everyone gets back together and the game moves on, the players move on, the sponsors move on. There is confusion for the sponsors as well right now, what to do, where to go, how to look at the future. The future is uncertain, which is not a good thing.”

Speaking at the same press conference, PGA Tour policy board member Woods said he believes “something will get done” as a result of the ongoing talks.

But Dr Munjal added of the current situation: “It's not doing any good for the game of golf, for the fans, for the sponsors. Some players are benefiting, but the majority of the players are not benefiting from all of this confusion.

“We need to move on. We need to have certainty. We need to have a clear future plan which everyone knows and then moves along that path going forward. Confusion is no good for nobody.”

