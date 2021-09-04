On-fire Emma Raducanu annihilates Sara Sorribes Tormo in extraordinary victory over Spaniard at US Open

Emma Raducanu is into the fourth round of the US Open.

The 18-year-old qualifier, who is ranked 150 in the world, annihilated her Spanish opponent 6-0 6-1 in just over an hour to book a potential clash with world No.1 and tournament favourite Ash Barty in the next round. The Australian takes on Shelby Rogers for the right to face Raducanu.

After reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon earlier this summer and rising from relative obscurity to national spotlight, much was expected of Raducanu as she entered the second half of the season. However, her performance levels at Flushing Meadows have been impeccable, with the Canadian-born starlet yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Sorribes Tormo has built her reputation on good defence and grinding her opponents down, but the world No.43 was totally overwhelmed by Raducanu, with the Brit’s array of aggressive ground strokes piercing through the Spaniard’s defences.

Raducanu had the first set wrapped up in 33 minutes, taking it 6-0, and she raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set, raising the prospect of a rare double bagel. She had a point to secure a 6-0 6-0 victory, but Sorribes Tormo dug deep to claim her first game after an hour of play. Raducanu wasted little time, however, in sealing the win, closing out the set 6-1.

Raducanu is not the only Brit to be in the singles fourth round. Dan Evans is also in the last 16 after the men’s British No.1 battled back from two sets down on Friday to defeat Alexei Popyrin. He will take on Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night.