'Offensive to European fans' - Matt Fitzpatrick hits out at PGA of America president

Tyrrell Hatton also speaks out on claims that fan behaviour in New York mirrored Rome in 2023

Matt Fitzpatrick has branded a claim by PGA of America president Don Rea that the hostility from home fans in last week’s Ryder Cup in New York mirrored the 2023 match in Rome as “offensive”.

The Englishman also said the comment had created “bitterness” when Rae shook hands with the European players at the trophy ceremony, especially when he mentioned they had “retained” the trophy rather than acknowledging their 15-13 win at Bethpage Black.

Speaking in a BBC interview prior to Sunday’s singles Rae, referring to the behaviour by home fans on Long Island, where Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica was almost hit on the head by a beer bottle, that it “happened when we were in Rome”.

Tyrrell Hatton speaks during a press conference prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews | Luke Walker/Getty Images

His comment came after Keegan Bradley, the Team USA captain in a week when one of his players, Collin Morikawa, had called for “absolute chaos” in the event’s 45th edition, said he’d “heard a lot of stories that Rome was very violent” as well.

“I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing how it was the same in Rome,” said Fitzpatrick, speaking as he prepared to join forces with his dad Russell in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after already lifting the team title with his mum Sue two years ago. “It's pretty offensive to European fans that he said that, really.

“You know, I don't want to speak on behalf of everyone, but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when they presented the trophy there and shook our hand. Me and Rosey (Justin Rose) both looked at each other as if to say, ‘that wasn't a very heartfelt congratulations’. And he said we only retained it but actually we won it!”

In fairness, Derek Sprague, the CEO, has now offered a heartfelt apology to McIlroy and his wife in particular but the entire European team as well. “I wouldn't say we were looking for an apology, but I would say it's understandable that they would apologise,” added Fitzpatrick. “I've had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologising for the fans and saying really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff.”

Tyrrell Hatton, who clinched Europe’s defence of the trophy, also dismissed the claims that the hostility from home fans in New York had mirrored the match in Rome.

“Personally, I don't think they were close at all,” insisted the Englishman ahead of his title defence in this week’s $5 million DP World Tour event at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews. “With what I heard last week, I certainly don't think Rome comes anywhere near that. Personally, I don't agree with what they both said there. I don't know what else to add to that. I think they are quite far apart, to be honest.”

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley ran up the 18th hole waving a US flag in a bid to whip up support from the home fans at Bethpage Black | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Sprague, who created history as the first professional to be appointed as the PGA of America’s CEO when he succeeded Seth Waugh at the end of last year, delivered what many people believed was an overdue apology for the behaviour of fans in an interview with the Golf Channel.

“I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica. I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies for what occurred,” he said. “I know Rory and Erica. Erica used to work for the PGA of America. She’s from Rochester, New York. I’m from Malone, New York. I feel like I have this New York bond with them.

“There’s no place for that in the Ryder Cup or in the game of golf and I think Rory said it. We’re better than that in golf and that’s one thing that our game has always sort of portrayed right around the world when you compare it to other sports is that golf is a great game and people enjoy the game because of the values that the game of golf has.

“And I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica and really, quite frankly, the entire European team. The might have been a target because of how good he is, but the whole European team should not have been subjected to that. And because of that, I feel badly and I plan on apologising to them.

“Certainly it’s not the values of the PGA of America or 30-plus thousand PGA golf professionals that work every day in this game to bring joy and laughter and fun to golf. Certainly we did not witness that. We are not happy about what happened last week.”

