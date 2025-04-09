Oban pipers lit up New York and now Bob MacIntyre aims to shine in Masters

Left-hander proud to be flying the flag for his beloved home town at Augusta National

Bob MacIntyre is aiming to do Oban proud on US soil, just as the town’s High School Pipe Band did when taking part in New York’s Tartan Day Parade last Saturday.

The 28-year-old is flying the Saltire on his own in The Masters for the first time in this week’s 89th edition after 1988 winner Sandy Lyle brought down the curtain on his Augusta National career two years ago.

It’s MacIntyre’s third appearance in the event and he is teeing up at the Georgia venue as the world No 17 after landing a dream double success on the PGA Tour last year.

Bob MacIntyre had dad Dougie caddying for him in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

With his dad Dougie caddying for him, the left-hander claimed a breakthrough success on the US circuit in the RBC Canadian Open before adding the Genesis Scottish Open on home soil a few weeks later.

He’s now aiming to get himself into contention in the majors for the first time and is relishing the prospect of flying the flag for his home town in the latest battle for a Green Jacket over the next four days.

“We’ve got some great pipers up our way,” said MacIntyre, who was well aware of the Oban High School Pipe Band’s latest appearance at the New York event as it was mentioned to him by The Scotsman at Augusta National.

“I think Angus MacColl won the individual world championship three or four times, travelling to New Zealand and whatnot. His boy is good as well and I think it’s them who do the High School Pipe Band.

“It’s brilliant and there’s definitely more to Oban than me. I’m not the only one trying to put the town on the map. There’s so many good sports people, musicians and other clever people who’ve come out of the town.

“I love home and I will always support and I am lucky enough to be on this stage this week.”

MacIntyre, who is among a record eight left-handers in the field, is hoping he can build on having shown over the last couple of years that he has developed into a big-event player.

Bob MacIntyre shares a laugh with Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland at Augusta National Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Before his two wins last season, he was unbeaten in three games in Rome as he helped Europe regain the Ryder Cup after securing an automatic spot on Luke Donald’s team.

“Yes, I think the bigger tournaments, there is more of a buzz,” he said. “I found that as well when I won in Canada and you get the more marquee draws. I feel from the first tee there is more of a buzz. And that can only help your golf.

“Whereas at the start of my PGA Tour career, I was often last off and not many people watching. You weren’t finishing and it was like: Oh, here we go again, another week. Another 20 holes.

“Whereas when you are playing and there is a buzz from the get-go, it heightens awareness, heightens the intensity that you have got. I think the Ryder Cup, majors, big tournaments, I think it just elevates it even more. You just think about it more and the intensity is high.”

MacIntyre had Dougie caddying for him in Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest, but he will have regular looper Mike Burrow back on the bag for the real thing.