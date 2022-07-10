Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles final tennis match.

The champ was spotted in one of his early-round matches inhaling from a bottle between games. Repeatedly quizzed about it, he said the contents would be revealed soon enough. Just not yet.

“I said you will find out soon - but not so soon,” he laughed. “It's going to come out as one of the supplements I'm going to be doing with sports drinks. You'll try it and you must let me know how it feels. Hey, you might win Wimbledon!”

Djokovic described himself as being “obviously over the moon with joy and happiness” about the latest triumph. “To be experiencing the moment once again … I've said it many times, this tournament is extra-special for me because it was the first I watched as a kid which got me to start playing tennis.

“I don't take any wins for granted, and particularly not at Wimbledon. On the contrary, actually every time it feels a bit different and special in its own way. And having family and close people in my life here to share this victory, it was beautiful.”

He praised Kyrgios for being “so talented and flashy with one of the best, if not the best, serve we have in the game”. A “key element” in the final, though, had been Djokovic’s ability to stay calm. “Not that Nick’s not composed, but he had never played in a Wimbledon final. He [can] have ups and downs. He’ll probably be very upset for losing the 40-love game [when Kyrgios yielded his serve in the third set]. I didn’t win it; he lost it with unforced errors. I just stayed there and pushed him to the limit and got the reward.”