Novak Djokovic: Andy Murray has his say on fresh deportation and visa saga ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray won his semi final match against Reilly Opelka during day six of the Sydney Tennis Classic. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Djokovic's visa has been cancelled and the world number one will not remain in the country to defend his Grand Slam title after a well-publicised row over his vaccination status and visa application, although he is again appealing the decision.

Murray believes the saga has overshadowed the sport, the tournament and the Serbian, who he has grown up playing against as a child through to Grand Slam stages.

"It's unfortunate that it's ended up in this sort of situation, and who knows? I don't know what route he goes down, if he can appeal that and, you know, how long that takes, and can he still be out practising whilst that process is going on or still competing in the tournament?" Murray said.

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic rests during a practice session on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

While Djokovic has been mired in administration over his entry to the country Murray has been on the court with some success – reaching his first ATP Tour final since 2019 in Sydney as he ramps up his own preparations for the Open, where he is a wildcard entry.

However he wants to see the Djokovic issue that has dominated the headlines concluded one way or another.

"Just want it to get resolved. I think it would be good for everyone if that was the case. It just seems like it's dragged on for quite a long time now, and yeah, not great for the tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak," he said.