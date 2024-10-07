"Nothing personal" - Bob MacIntyre says sorry to famous golf hole after St Andrews tirade

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 15:49 BST
Oban man issues apology after saying he’d like to see Road Hole ‘blown up’

Bob MacIntyre has apologised for branding the 17th hole on the Old Course at St Andrews as “one of the worst holes in golf”.

The Oban man slammed the iconic hole after playing it two days running in the 24th edition of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, saying he would like to see it “blown up”.

On the back of his comments, MacIntyre was widely criticised on social media and has now taken back what he had to say about it.

“Double bogey on Saturday then bogey Sunday and you got both barrels,” he wrote in a post on social media on Monday. “Sorry 17th hole @TheHomeofGolf. All heat of the moment…nothing personal.”

After making his comments on Sunday, MacIntyre admitted that his “head had gone completely” and was ready to “shut off from absolutely everyone and everything”.

Bob MacIntyre in action at St Andrews during the Alfred Dunhill Links ChampionshipBob MacIntyre in action at St Andrews during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Bob MacIntyre in action at St Andrews during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship | Kevin McGlynn

The 28-year-old said earlier in the year that he’d been struggling to adapt to life on the PGA Tour before landing a stunning breakthrough win in the RBC Canadian Open with his dad Dougie caddying for him.

He then became the first home winner of the Genesis Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 after holing a birdie putt on the final green at The Renaissance Club in July.

MacIntyre finished his US season after playing in the FedEx Cup Play-Offs for the first time and has since teed up in three events on the DP World Tour.

His next event will be the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in early Novemeber followed straight after by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

