Scotland's nine wins against England at Wembley

A colourised version of a black and white image showing Scotland captain Jimmy McMullan leading his team out at Wembley in 1928

It is the 114th meeting between the two nations; the first that goalless draw at Hamilton Crescent in November 1872. England have a marginally better record overall, with 48 wins to Scotland’s 41 and 24 drawn games.

You’re presumably thinking, ‘have there been five Scotland wins at Wembley?’ Scotland have actually recorded nine wins at Wembley – some more memorable than others.

Wembley wizards: March 31, 1928 – England 1-5 Scotland

It’s worth noting that Scotland had already beaten England nine times on English soil but never at Wembley, and it was felt that this encounter would go England’s way for a variety of reasons.

A crowd gathered outside the Scottish FA headquarters to hear the official team announcement, and there was much alarm at the absence of national team regulars Jimmy McGrory, Willie McStay, and Davie Meiklejohn.

Debutant Tom Bradshaw would be tasked with shackling Everton’s free-scoring forward Dixie Deans; striker Hughie Gallacher would be playing for the first time following a two-month suspension for pushing a referee into a bath, and Alex Jackson was the tallest Scotland forward at just 5ft 7in.

England started strongly, hitting the post in the opening exchanges, but Scotland countered and scored the opener as Jackson headed home Alan Morton’s cross.

England kept Scotland quiet until just before the interval when Alex James struck a shot past Ted Hufton in the English goal to double Scotland’s lead.

With the rainy weather showing no signs of abating, Scotland turned things up a notch and Morton and Jackson combined again for the third goal on 65 minutes.

James made it four ten minutes later and Jackson completed his hat-trick with five minutes remaining, again assisted by Morton, before Bob Kelly netted a consolation with an 89th-minute free-kick.

The Wembley Wizards never played together again.

April 9, 1938 – England 0-1 Scotland

This game marked a first win in five visits to Wembley and the first since 1928.

Hearts forward Tommy Walker scored the winner after just six minutes but England would go onto win the Home Championship with Scotland finishing second on goal difference ahead of Ireland.

April 9, 1949 – England 1-3 Scotland

This was a straight shoot-out for the Home Championship crown. England had beaten Ireland 6-2 and Wales 1-0, while Scotland had won 3-1 against the Welsh and just squeezed past the Irish 3-2 thanks to an 89th minute winner.

More than 98,000 packed into Wembley to see Third Lanark forward Jimmy Mason put Scotland in front after 28 minutes. Derby County forward Billy Steel made it two on 52 miuntes and Hibs’ Lawrie Reilly added a third on the hour. Newcastle favourite Jackie Milburn pulled one back with 15 minutes to play but the Scots ran out 3-1 winners.

April 14, 1951 – England 2-3 Scotland

England took the lead in this game, knowing victory would see them win the Home Championship, with Harold Hassall scoring on 26 minutes. Bobby Johnstone, one-fifth of noted Hibs forward line the Famous Five, equalised on 33 minutes and his Easter Road team-mate Reilly scored his third goal of the tournament shortly after half-time to put Scotland in front.

Liverpool’s Billy Liddell then stretched Scotland’s lead on 54 minutes and although Tom Finney of Preston reduced arrears shortly after the hour mark Scotland held on to take the title.

April 6, 1963 – England 1-2 Scotland

Goalkeeper Gordon Banks made his England debut in this game and was beaten twice in two minutes by Rangers’ Jim Baxter, including a penalty.

Scotland had lost captain Eric Caldow to a broken leg following a clash with Bobby Smith after just five minutes and played on with ten men, enduring a nervy end to the game after Bryan Douglas scored for England with ten minutes to play.

April 15, 1967 – England 2-3 Scotland

England had won the World Cup the previous summer, and this Home Championship encounter would also serve as a qualifier for the 1968 European Championships.

Denis Law broke the deadlock after 27 minutes but it wasn’t until the 78th minute that Bobby Lennox scored Scotland’s second and sparked a crazy ending to the game.

Jack Charlton, who had left the pitch injured in the first half but later came back on, was playing in the unusual position of centre-forward and pulled one back on 84 minutes only for Jim McCalliog to score a third three minutes later.

Geoff Hurst then replied seconds later to set up a frantic finale, with Scotland holding on to win the title. Hundreds of Scotland fans invaded the pitch at full time, digging up large sections of the turf and declaring themselves “World Champions”.

The game is well remembered for Baxter toying with England by playing keepie-uppie just before Charlton’s goal.

June 4, 1977 – England 1-2 Scotland

Not for the first time, the two nations faced off knowing the winners would win the Championship. After a 0-0 draw with Wales, Kenny Dalglish and Gordon McQueen had scored in a 3-0 win against Northern Ireland and the two players combined at Wembley for a 2-1 win. McQueen opened the scoring shortly before half-time, heading home Asa Hartford's cross, and Dalglish scrambled a second just after the hour mark following a stramash in the box.

Mick Channon pulled one back from the penalty spot on 87 minutes but Scotland held on for a first Wembley win in a decade, sparking another mass pitch invasion.

May 23, 1981 – England 0-1 Scotland

The Troubles in Northern Ireland meant the 1980/81 edition of the BHC was left unfinished. Scotland’s visit to Wembley was the final match played with John Robertson’s second-half penalty the difference.

November 17, 1999 – England 0-1 Scotland

Scotland’s last win at Wembley came in a Euro 2000 play-off match. England had won the first leg 2-0 thanks to a Paul Scholes brace at Hampden.

Don Hutchinson scored after 39 minutes at Wembley, sparking hopes of a Scottish comeback, but there was no further scoring and England progressed to the finals on aggregate.

