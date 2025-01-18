Bob MacIntyre, Gemma Dryburgh and Lorna McClymont all in running for awards

Double 2024 PGA Tour champion Bob MacIntyre, Open Silver Medal winner Calum Scott and winning Curtis Cup duo Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont have all been nominated in the 2025 Scottish Golf Awards.

The event, which is being held at voco® Grand Central Glasgow on 14 March, has been resurrected by Scottish Golf to recognise achievements across the game.

Scottish Golf invited nominations from the public for six of the 11 awards, with an independent panel of judges representing a wide cross section of the golf industry then drawing up shortlists.

The Scottish Golf Awards are being held in Glasgow in March after being resurrected by Scottish Golf | Scottish Golf

In four more categories, involving top amateur and professional golfers, a judging panel led by Scottish Golf’s performance department produced the list of finalists.

MacIntyre, who won both the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open last year, has been nominated for Male Professional of the Year, an award being sponsored by HalfSpace.

The Oban man is up against Ewen Ferguson, who landed his third DP World Tour title triumph in the BMW International Open in Munich, as well as Graeme Robertson, who secured a Challenge Tour card for this year by topping the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit.

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh has been nominated for Female Professional of the Year along with former LET player Heather MacRae and LET Access card holder Hannah McCook.

Darling and McClymont, both members of Catriona Matthew’s winning Great Britain & Ireland team in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale, will be vying for the Female Amateur Golfer of the Year Award along with rising star Abigail May.

Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont helped Great Britain & Ireland, captained by Catriona Matthew, win the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale | Getty Images

Scott, who won the Silver Medal as leading amateur in the 152nd Open, has been nominated for Male Amateur Golfer of the Year along with Gregor Graham, who won both the South African Amateur Championship and Brabazon Trophy during a stellar 2024 season, and Gordon McLay, who shone on the G4D stage.

Other categories include Club of the Year and Coach of the Year while a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented on the night.

Scottish Golf CEO Robbie Clyde said: “The standard of entries put forward was exceptional and featured some of the country’s most outstanding players, coaches and clubs.

“In addition, those dedicated volunteers and tireless officials working behind the scenes to make a huge impact on the sport have also been recognised for their efforts to make golf ‘Scotland’s game for everyone’. We look forward to welcoming all the nominees and guests to our awards night on 14 March.

“I’m hugely excited about the return of the Scottish Golf Awards and anticipate a fantastic occasion where our community of golfers and supporters can come together to celebrate all that’s good about our national sport.”

The 2025 finalists across 10 categories are as follows:

Club of the Year (sponsored by Pin Vision) - Castle Douglas Golf Club, Mearns Castle Golf Club, Prestonfield Golf Club

Coach of the Year - Alyson McKechin, Mike McNally, Ian Muir

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year - Hannah Darling, Abigail May, Lorna McClymont

Female Professional of the Year - Gemma Dryburgh, Heather MacRae, Hannah McCook

Golf For All Community Award - Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Carnoustie Memories, Forth Valley Junior Golf

Golf Futures Award (sponsored by DotGolf) - Victoria Hart, Connor Killoh, Lorna McClymont

Impact and Innovation Award (sponsored by Citation) - Fife Golf Trust, Carnoustie Golf Links, Royal Dornoch

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year - Gregor Graham, Gordon McLay, Calum Scott

Male Professional of the Year (sponsored by HalfSpace) - Ewen Ferguson, Bob MacIntyre, Graeme Robertson

Spirit of Golf Award (sponsored by Loch Lomond Whiskies) - Iain and Dawn Butchart, Martin Christie, Alan Hamilton and Fiona Kelly