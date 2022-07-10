Nick Kyrgios: 'That drunk woman didn't bother me ... I've been on nights out in my life'

Australia's Nick Kyrgios pretends to use the runners-up trophy as a frisbee after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles.

“I feel like I've been committed these two weeks - but what more can I do?,” he said. “I've stayed in most of the time. I've tried to get good sleep, eat well, not even have a beer here or there. I've committed everything I can commit and I just came up short. I was taught that's all right. Even though it sucks - of course it sucks. Right now I'm replaying points back in my head from that match that I wish I could have back, but it is what it is.”

Kyrgios didn’t think Djokovic was out of this world but praised his coolness under pressure in 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 triumph. “He’s just really composed. It's weird, I felt like he didn't do anything amazing. He returned obviously the way he returns. But it just seemed like he was never rattled.”

At a crucial moment the Australian was irritated by shouts from a well-refreshed female spectator. “I wouldn't say she cost me the game, he said, “but I'm playing the Wimbledon final against probably one of the best players of all time - I don't need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out.

“Listen, I'm all for having a great time. I've been on a couple nights out in my life, and I knew that she had too many. I told the umpire, asked what he was going to do. He didn't know she was drunk.”