New venue for Scottish Challenge as part of €9m schedule in 2025
After being held for the last three years at Newmachar, the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A is heading to a new venue in 2025.
It will be held on 31 July-3 August at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso, where the Scottish Seniors Open was staged from 2001-2006.
The event, which was won this year by Englishman Brandon Robinson Thompson, will be part of a global schedule that will boast a record total prize fund of €9 million for the first time in the circuit’s history.
The 2025 Road to Mallorca schedule will consist of 29 tournaments staged across three continents in 18 different countries.
The season starts in South Africa for the fifth consecutive year with the SDC Open at the end of January, the first of four co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Tour.
The circuit then returns to India in March with back-to-back events before heading to the United Arab Emirates in April for the UAE Challenge and Abu Dhabi Challenge.
The 26th edition of the Challenge de España will then kick-start a run of 18 tournaments in 20 weeks and weave through 14 countries in Europe.
In addition to the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, new venues are also in place for the Danish Golf Challenge (Bogense GC), the Indoor Golf Group Challenge (Upsala GCl) and the Irish Challenge (Killeen Castle).
The Road to Mallorca returns to China for back-to-back events in October before the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A again takes place in Mallorca from 30 October-2 November 2.
A total of 20 DP World Tour cards will once again be up for grabs and Jamie Hodges, Challenge Tour Director, said: “I am incredibly proud to unveil our 2025 Road to Mallorca schedule, which boasts the biggest total prize fund since the Challenge Tour’s inception in 1989.
“The Challenge Tour continues to go from strength to strength and our 2025 schedule celebrates the truly global nature of the Tour and showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit.
“The Challenge Tour continues to produce the next generation of golfing talent, and we were delighted with the success of our graduates on the 2024 Race to Dubai. We are looking forward to nurturing the stars of the future once again in 2025.”
Last season, 16 of the 21 Challenge Tour graduates kept their DP World Tour card and three of them - Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson and Frederic Lacroix - earned victories on the 2024 Race to Dubai.
Six of the 2023 graduates also finished inside the top 50 on the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, while Manassero and Svensson earned dual membership with the PGA Tour for 2025.
