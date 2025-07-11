New TV technology will be ground-breaker for golf in The 153rd Open
Spidercam technology is being used for the first time in golf in next week’s 153rd The Open at Royal Portrush.
Suspended above the 18th green at the County Antrim venue, the four-point wire-cam system will provide spectacular aerial views and unique angles during the Claret Jug joust.
The technology has been used widely in TV coverage of other major sports, including football, rugby and cricket in the UK.
It will complement existing technology, including a plane camera, aerial drones, bunker-cameras and Toptracer.
Neil Armit, the R&A’s chief commercial officer, said: “The Open stands among the world’s greatest sporting occasions, an event that calls for the highest standards in live television production to ensure that millions of viewers worldwide can witness every moment, every detail of play and every chapter in the unfolding story of this historic championship.
“We have worked closely with European Tour Productions and their production partners IMG to invest in cutting-edge broadcast technology.
“We believe that Spidercam will bring millions of fans a new perspective of the action from Royal Portrush with incredible detail and accessibility wherever they are in the world.”
Comments
