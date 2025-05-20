New title sponsor for Senior Open for event's return to Sunningdale

ISPS HANDA replaces long-time supporter Rolex as title backer of over-50s’ major

The Senior Open has a new sponsor, with ISPS Handa taking over the title backing from Rolex for this year’s $2.85 million event at Sunningdale.

Founded in 2006 by the Japanese philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa, ISPS Handa is a long-term partner of professional and amateur golf, as well as a wide array of other sports.

Through these events, ISPS Handa promotes the ethos that sport has the power to unite and inspire communities around the world and has sponsored European Tour group events worldwide since 2013.

Korea’s KJ Choi proudly shows off the trophy after winning last year’s Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links | Kenny Smith/Getty Images

The Senior Open, jointly administered by The R&A and the European Tour group, takes place this year on 24-27 July, with ISPS Handa ambassador Pádraig Harrington set to spearhead the field along with defending champion K.J. Choi and 12-time Senior major winner Bernhard Langer.

“ISPS Handa has been a passionate supporter of professional and amateur golf for a number of years now and we are grateful that they have decided to extend their investment in the sport in becoming the new title sponsor of The Senior Open,” said The R&A’s chief executive Mark Darbon.

“We are looking forward to another exciting championship this summer as The Senior Open returns to Sunningdale, a world-class venue which the players will relish the challenge of as they compete for the title over its renowned Old Course.”

Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the European Tour group, added: “ISPS Handa provides outstanding support for the game of golf at every level and we are delighted that they will now be extending their involvement by supporting The Senior Open, starting with this year’s championship at Sunningdale.

“Today’s announcement also further strengthens the relationship between ISPS Handa and the European Tour group and we would like to thank Dr Handa his long-term commitment to us and our sport in general."

New ‘Birdie Challenge’ will boost golf in Cambodia

This year’s event will feature a Birdie Challenge with the aim of raising at least $50,000 to help introduce golf to children in Battambang in Cambodia.

“ISPS Handa is delighted to become the title partner of this iconic championship — one of the great tournaments in global golf, played at some of the sport’s most historic and inspiring venues,” said Dr Handa.

“At ISPS Handa, we believe deeply in the power of sport to inspire, to unite, and to transform lives. Golf, in particular, stands as a powerful poster for that vision. It transcends boundaries, fosters inclusion, and empowers people of all backgrounds and abilities.

“We are very pleased to continue and strengthen our partnership with The R&A and the European Tour group and we look forward to working together to deliver not only an exceptional championship, but also a celebration of what sport can achieve when it is driven by purpose and heart.”

Rolex supported event through long-standing partnership

Rolex had sponsored the event, one of five majors in the over-50s’ ranks, as part of a long-standing partnership dating back many years.