New Scottish-based consortium secures partnership with Scotscraig
A new Scottish-based consortium has clinched a long-term partnership with Scotscraig Golf Club and is aiming to do likewise at more venues in the home of golf.
The Ancient Links Golf Company has been announced as the historic Fife club’s new partner in a move that is being hailed as “ensuring a bright and sustainable future for this iconic course”.
A number of parties, including Kingsbarns owner Art Dunkley, showed interest after members unanimously supported a proposal to open talks with prospective funding partners in a move aimed at safeguarding its future.
The decision has now been taken to move into a new era for the club, which is the 13th oldest in the world, in partnership with the Ancient Golf Links Company.
A statement issued by Scotscraig read: “Following a period of uncertainty and after careful consideration of several proposals, the club has chosen to partner with The Ancient Links Golf Company due to a strong alignment in values and shared vision for the future.
“This new agreement is built on a commitment to protect and enhance members' access to the course, develop the game of golf at all levels, and reinforce Scotscraig’s role in the local community.”
The course, which was laid out by Old Tom Morris before being tweaked by James Braid, hosted Open Qualifying on six occasions when The R&A used four local venues.
“This partnership safeguards our members’ rights and secures the resources needed to elevate Scotscraig for generations,” said the club’s chairperson, Stuart Cross. The Ancient Links Golf Company brings deep industry experience and operational expertise to the running of the club.
Partnership will lead to ‘significant multi-year investment’
A spokesperson for The Ancient Links Golf Company said: “We believe Scotscraig will once again be a must-play for discerning golfers worldwide.”
The partnership will lead to a “significant multi-year investment” into course infrastructure, facilities and the overall guest experience.
“The goal is to restore Scotscraig to a standard that reflects its proud history and to position it as both a must-visit destination for golfers around the world and a vibrant, welcoming club for the local community,” added the club’s statement.
“The club and The Ancient Links Golf Company will work hand-in-hand to deliver this vision, ensuring that Scotscraig Golf Club thrives for generations to come.”
