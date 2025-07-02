New name for DP World Tour event at Donald Trump's course in Aberdeen

Scottish Championship will now be called Nexo Championship as part of new DP World Tour deal

The first DP World Tour event to be held at Donald Trump’s course in Aberdeen is no longer set to be called the Scottish Championship.

It will now carry the title of the Nexo Championship after being renamed as part of a new partnership announced on Wednesday by the DP World Tour.

Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform, has signed a three-year partnership with the Wentworth-based organisation.

Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire will stage the newly-named Nexo Championship in August | Contributed

In addition to becoming the title sponsor of the $2.75 million event at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on 7-10 August, Nexo will also become an official partner to six other events on the circuit this year, including next week’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

The others are the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, the BMW PGA Championship, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Partnership provides ‘powerful platform’

Max Hamilton, the DP World Tour’s executive commercial director, said: “Nexo’s forward-thinking approach to innovation and performance aligns seamlessly with ours.

“Just as the DP World Tour connects global golf fans using the latest technologies, Nexo is reshaping wealth-building with digital tools.

“Our audience is global, affluent, and financially savvy – making this partnership a powerful platform for strategic engagement.”