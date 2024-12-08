New-look Scottish Women's Amateur Tour for 2025 stirs lots of interest

Alan Tait’s tour to visit some of country’s top venues next year

Alan Tait, the Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour commissioner, has been delighted by the response to his new-look 2025 schedule being announced.

Last year’s inaugural circuit comprised nine 36-hole events, with a grand final being staged at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart.

All roads will once again lead to the Inverness venue next year but the schedule has been mixed up to include seven 18-hole events and seven 36-holers.

Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart hosted the 2024 Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour grand final and will do so again in 2025 | Contributed

“I got the idea last year as I felt there really weren’t enough playing opportunities for our girls and women in Scotland,” said Tait, who also runs the Get Back to Golf Tour and the Cack Handers Tour.

“The inaugural year was brilliant, albeit it with relatively small fields at the events. This was totally my fault though, as I launched the tour in March which in hindsight was far too late. The ladies already had their golf season planned, as well as their work and family commitments etc.

“A few of them gave me feedback to get the schedule for 2025 out pre Christmas and the numbers will definitely increase, and they were right! Already there has been far more interest and many have already joined, which is great.”

Supported by Golfbreaks, the 2025 schedule swings into action at Crail in April before events also take place at Royal Dornoch, Tain, Scotscraig and Dalmahoy before the end of May.

It then takes in visits to Ladybank, Monifieth, Murrayshall, West Kilbride and Duddingston in June and July before Montrose, Strathmore, Fairmont St Andrews and Turnberry also host events.

The grand final is at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart at the end of September and will involve the leading six players from the scratch order of merit and the top six in the net standings.

“All the venues have been magic in their support for women’s golf in Scotland,” added Tait. “The women can’t believe they are getting to play all these wonderful Scottish courses for the entry fee prices they are paying.

“As well as being a competitive tour that offers amazing value, it’s turned into a real wee social community as well. We are all on a tour whatsapp group where there’s a lot of good banter and the women sharing photos from each event.