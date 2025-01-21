New format for 2025 Scottish golf circuit for pros and amateurs
Alan Tait is introducing a new format for his Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour, which was set up as a “stop-gap circuit” during the Covid pandemic in 2020 but is still going strong.
In the past, events were held in a 14-day window, with competitors choosing their playing partners and booking their own tee times.
It’s all change for 2025, though, with Tait coming up with a schedule comprising 17 one-day events, including another end-of-season visit to Dumbarnie Links for a grand final.
“The format has been great fun and the players have loved the flexibility of it,” said the tour founder, “but I think the 14-day set up has run its course.”
The new campaign gets underway at Montrose Links on 18 April before heading to Leven Links, Longniddry and Scotscraig before the end of May.
June sees visits to Duddinston and Strathmore while events then take place at Downfield, Murrayshall and Hayston in July.
The circuit then heads to Deer Park, Paisley, Cawder, Mar Hall, Schloss Roxburghe, Moertonhall, Kilmarnock (Barassie) and Arbroath before concluding at Dumbarnie Links on 18 October, when the leading 12 players from the Golf Finance Order of Merit will tee it up.
“I’m excited for the new format,” added Tait, a great supporter of the game in Scotland. “I’ve also been very careful to ensure no event clashes with any Scottish PGA tournament or pro-ams.
“I’ve been a proud PGA-qualified professional who has also been a huge supporter of the PGA for over 30 years, and would not want any conflict of interest. All I’m doing is to try and give as many of our top players as much competitive golf as possible throughout the season.”
The circuit is open to all professionals and all amateurs with a handicap of 2 or better. For more information and to sign up for the tour, visit www.alantaitgolf.co.uk
