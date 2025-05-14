Musselburgh Racecourse weighs in with £240,000 investment

Musselburgh Racecourse has invested £240,000 to upgrade its jockey’s weighing room into one of the most modern in UK racing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weighing room is regarded as one of the most important areas on a racecourse and is best known as the place where jockeys prepare for competition and relax between races but also acts as the hub of operations for raceday officials, valets, racecourse teams and medical staff.

The sports governing body, the British Horseracing Authority, is supporting a £40 million-plus project to modernise all 60 UK racecourses and Musselburgh is the latest to comply with measures to enhance the raceday experience of elite jockeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrade provides the jockeys who compete at Musselburgh each year with first-class changing and shower facilities, a larger warm-up room and physio facilities alongside an improved canteen area.

Jockeys (L-R) Paul Mulrennan, Aimee Waugh and Jason Hart welcomed the new facilities at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Musselburgh Racecourse director, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are grateful for the support of Chester Race Company who have made this significant investment to transform our weighing room into one of the most modern in the country. It was not without its challenges in agreeing a design within a limited footprint, but the feedback from jockeys and officials has been overwhelming positive and we are pleased with the result.”

Professional Jockeys Association Racing Director, Dale Gibson, added: “On behalf of our members under both codes, we applaud the team at Musselburgh who have facilitated an impressive upgrade, providing equal facilities and services for both sexes.