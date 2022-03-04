Andy Murray: Coach Ivan Lendl re-unites successful partnership with two-time Wimbledon champion for another push on grass court

The duo have combined for each of Murray’s three grand slam titles since they first began working together at the start of the 2012 season.

Murray has recently been working with Dani Vallverdu but pre-existing commitments with Stan Wawrinka has extended the Scot’s search for a more permanent coach – leading to his reunion with Lendl.

Since splitting from Jamie Delgado - now working with Denis Shapovalov - in December Murray has also worked with German Jan De Witt after the Australian Open but will now work with Lendl on his grass-court ambitions.

Andy Murray of Great Britian with his coach Ivan Lendl in 2017. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Murray won his first grand slam title under Lendl at the US Open in 2012 before ending Britain's 77-year wait for a home Wimbledon men's singles champion the following year.

The Scot was hurt by their split in 2014 but they reunited two years later shortly before Murray clinched his second Wimbledon title.

He ended the season as world number one after a string of titles but Murray's hip problems began the following summer and, in November 2017, Lendl again left the team.

Murray has already said he will skip the clay season so the focus can be solely on preparing for the grass-court tournaments.

The good news for the 34-year-old is that his body has held up well since last summer and he has been able to train and play consistently, and has returned to the top 100 at last - his ranking is currently 84.

Murray will hope that Lendl can once again get the best out of him and help him back towards the top of the game while being careful not to overdo things physically, which was the major concern about their previous spells together.

After splitting from Murray, Lendl had a spell coaching Alexander Zverev from August 2018 to July 2019 but that ended somewhat acrimoniously and the eight-time grand slam champion has kept a low profile since.

Murray, meanwhile, is also searching for an additional coach to travel with him and work closely with Lendl, as Vallverdu and Delgado have done in the past.