World Cup 2018: BBC slammed over ‘biased, garbage’ England commentary

Danny Murphy has been widely criticised in the wake of England’s 6-1 win over Panama in the World Cup for what TV viewers branded “biased” and “absolute garbage” commentary.

England were five goals up in Nizhny Novgorod by half-time, but the former Liverpool and Fulham player’s remarks as a summariser alongside Guy Mowbray prompted some viewers to call for the BBC to “get rid” of the 41-year-old pundit.

Danny Murphy came in for criticism for his commentary on England's 6-1 win over Panama. Picture: Getty Images

Viewers took to social media to air their complaints, with one person tweeting: “Dear BBC Sport. Can you ask Danny Murphy to stop referring to England as ‘we’ seeing as you’re a UK based channel and he should be an unbiased commentator?”

• READ MORE - Ross McCafferty: BBC coverage makes it impossible to back England

Another fan wrote: “Why does the BBC employ Danny Murphy; he’s so biased I expect he walks lopsided” while another wrote: “Hearing Danny Murphy when he’s ‘excited’ I really don’t want to hear his drone when he isn’t.”

An Everton fan remarked: “It’s only a matter of time until you can mute football commentators. And it’s never been needed more since Danny Murphy began commentating.”

Others took aim at what they interpreted as a lack of enthusiasm from Murphy, with one saying: “Can Danny Murphy please try and sound interested or get a job he likes?”

But it wasn’t all pitchforks for Murphy.

One fan said: “I thought BBC’S Guy Mowbray and Danny Murphy made an excellent fist of commentating on England’s emphatic win over Panama 6-1 - They proved excellent value feeding off each other!”

Dan George added: “If you’re upset because Danny Murphy said ‘we’ then switch over and f*** off. 1. About time there was a bit of pride in our team. 2. We are allowed to be patriotic. 3. I’m sure they will be saying ‘we’ on other nations commentary.”

And Paul Croft argued: “Danny Murphy is English, commentating on an English Channel, so why shouldn’t he say ‘we’? Complaining about such trivial matters is ridiculous!”

Commentators have endured a rough ride in Russia so far this summer, with Mark Lawrenson lambasted for “moaning his way through the match” as he commentated on Belgium’s match with Panama.

One viewer complained: “Mark Lawrenson commentates like an old woman who’s been deprived of tea” while another said that Lawrenson’s commentary was like “watching a game with some random old bloke down the pub who has no idea who any of the players are and doesn’t know the rules”.

• READ MORE - Danny Murphy: Gerrard wants guarantees over rebuilding cash