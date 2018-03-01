Hannah Miley and Lucy Hope win British titles in Edinburgh

Team Scotland’s Lucy Hope and Hannah Miley won gold medals on day one of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, which incorporates the British Swimming Championships, at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

Hope, the 21-year-old, who will be competing in Australia at the Commonwealth Games next month, swam a time of 28.18 in the final of the women’s 50m backstroke event last night to pip Kathleen Dawson of the University of Stirling into second.

In the women’s 400m individual medley, Miley actually finished second to Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, but was the top Brit and as such the Aberdeen Performance swimmer took to the top of the podium.

Tain Bruce broke her own Scottish record in the women’s 100m butterfly final to claim a bronze medal. The University of Edinburgh athlete, 19, swam 58.92 to make sure of a medal while Heart of Midlothian’s 16-year-old Keanna MacInnes, who is heading to the Commonwealth Games, won the B final.

Olympian Duncan Scott had to make do with third in the men’s 100m freestyle.

The 20-year-old University of Stirling swimmer was beaten by winner Lewis Burras, 18, of Southport with Englishman David Cumberlidge of the University of Edinburgh taking silver.

Kathryn Greenslade, who is a member of Team Wales for the Commonwealth Games and trains at the University of Edinburgh, posted 1:58.53 to win the women’s 200m freestyle final.

Olympian James Guy of Bath University was the class athlete in the men’s 200m butterfly field, winning in a time of 1:58.05.