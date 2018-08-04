Duncan Scott makes European Championships final

ADAM Peaty lit up the European Championships in Glasgow with a breathtaking world record last night, but perhaps the biggest beneficiary will be Scotland’s Duncan Scott.

The local swimmer is gearing up for the men’s 100m freestyle final and admits he needs a boost if he is to contest for the medals in his home city.

A two-time world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, Scott has the pedigree to claim gold at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre but he is only the fifth fastest qualifier after the semi-finals.

But with Peaty the headline news following his 100m breaststroke world record, spirits are high in the Great Britain camp and Scott is ready to attack it from the off.

“He’s one of the few racers that everyone gets up to watch the screen and be in a good position for the race,” he said.

“It’s great and it gives you a little boost when you see someone bash out a world record it is nice and I think maybe he was surprised as much as we were but having Peaty on the team is fantastic.

“Fifth fastest and into the final, that’s a solid performance. It’s just about trying to progress through each round and I did that again.

“It was marginal but I still did it so it’s really tough and I found it pretty hard but that’s racing at the end of the day and it’s what a love doing.

“A few things didn’t go to plan but I’ll sit down with my coach and we’ve got a really good sports science team that will analyse everything and give me feedback.

“I think after that I’m just happy to be in the final. It’s going to be an incredibly tight race with some swimmers producing some great swims.

“So I just want to get in there and have a good race. If I can move it on again that will be great and amazing.”

There is already one medal in the bank for Scotland’s swimmers, with Craig McLean and Stephen Milne part of the Great Britain side which won bronze in the 4x200m freestyle mixed relay.

The pair joined forces with Kathryn Greenslade and Freya Anderson, with the latter charging home on the final leg to get third place.

“I’m still on a come down after that. The crowd were electric and loved it out there so it was fantastic,” Milne said.

“It was so exciting, especially seeing Freya produce that on the final leg was brilliant. When you heard the crowd you know it was special so we were delighted.

“We love the competing and coming away with a bronze is a great achievement. It’s a fun event because of the competition really.”

Elsewhere, Kathleen Dawson broke the Scottish record in the 50m backstroke as she finished her heat in 27.92s.

That was not enough to reach the semi-finals and she joined Cassie Wild and Lucy Hope in exiting at the first round.

