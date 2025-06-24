More big names confirmed for Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links

Gemma Dryburgh joins Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Mimi Rhodes in Ayrshire line up

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh is set to be joined by Solheim Cup stars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall as well as new English star Mimi Rhodes in flying the British flag in this summer’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Dryburgh, the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic champion, will be making her ninth appearance in the event, which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

“It’s always a special week at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open,” admitted the Aberdonian. “Having all my family and friends there to support me, as well as playing in front of the Scottish crowd, is so much fun.

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh in action during last year’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Linls | Women's Scottish Open

“I’ve been working hard and feeling good about my game, so I’m really looking forward to being back in Scotland and embracing the unique challenge of links golf.”

Two-time LPGA winner Hull returns to Dundonald Links, a Darwin Escapes venue, for her tenth appearance in the event, having finished fifth behind American Lauren Coughlin last year.

“I love playing the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open,” said the English star. “Dundonald Links is a great host, and staying onsite makes everything so easy for us players.

Charley Hull pictured with her caddie during last year’s event at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire | Women's Scottish Open

“I’ve had a few decent finishes here and had a top five last year, so I will look to improve on that this summer. I love the challenge of links golf, and it’s extra special for me playing the event as an ambassador of ISPS HANDA.”

Rhodes will make her ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open debut after helping Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale last summer before winning three times already in her rookie season this year on the LET.

It had already been announced that world No 1 Nelly Korda will be making her first appearance in the tournament on this occasion, meaning it is likely to be the biggest yet in the event’s history.

David Ross Nicol, director of golf at Dundonald Links, said: “This event continues to grow in prestige, and having world-class players like Charley Hull, Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall and Mimi Rhodes competing here is a real honour.

“The course is in fantastic shape, and we’re excited to watch the world’s best female players compete on true Scottish links.”