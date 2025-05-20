More big names announced for Genesis Scottish Open as excitement builds for Rolex Series event

Open champion and two 2025 PGA Tour winners added to stellar line up

Open champion Xander Schauffele and 2025 PGA Tour winners Sepp Straka and Ludvig Aberg are the latest big names to be added to this year’s Genesis Scottish Open field.

Schauffele, the world No 3, will be returning to the scene of his 2022 triumph in the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event when he tees up at The Renaissance Club on 10-13 July.

The American will be making his fifth consecutive appearance in the $9 million Rolex Series tournament and freely admits that it contributed hugely to his Claret Jug win at Royal Troon last summer.

Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winner, in action during last year’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Harry How/Getty Images

“It was awesome to win the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022, and I always look forward to playing in front of the Scottish fans,” said the two-time major winner and 2020 Olympic gold medallist.

“It’s become an important stop on my schedule, especially last year, teeing it up at The Renaissance Club before going on to win my second major the next week.”

Austrian ace Straka has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, most recently in the Truist Championship, one of the circuit’s big-money Signature Events.

The world No 9 will be teeing up in the Genesis Scottish Open for just the third time as he bids to emulate compatriot Bernd Wiesberger after his title triumph at the East Lothian venue in 2019.

“It’s always fun to play in the home of golf, and my game is in a great place this season, so I would love to bring that momentum over to Scotland in July,” said Straka, who is on course to make his second successive appearance in the Ryder Cup later this year.

Aberg, who also played on the winning European team in Rome, made his first DP World Tour appearance as a professional in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and then tied for fourth behind Bob MacIntyre the following year on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

“I had a good run at the title at Renaissance Club last season and it will be cool to come back this summer as The Genesis Invitational winner,” said the world No 6, having also landed a Signature Event success at Torrey Pines earlier this year.

Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Sepp Straka are the latest big-name additions to the field for the Rolex Series event in East Lothian | DP World Tour

The trio join a stellar field that is set to be headed by Masters champion Rory McIlroy and title holder MacIntyre, as well as Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

The only big name missing really is world No 1 and new PGA champion Scottie Scheffler and there’s still time for him to add his name to the line up.