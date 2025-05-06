Miss Scotland presents Darvel FC Player of the Year awards

Darvel Football Club warmly welcomed Miss Scotland, Amy Scott from Strathaven, to Recreation Park on Saturday afternoon to present the club’s annual Player of the Year awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a challenging season, the event celebrated the unwavering spirit and dedication of the players, staff, and supporters.

Amy from Lanarkshire has strong Ayrshire ties through her father, Bob, a dedicated Darvel FC supporter. Her presence added a touch of glamour and inspiration to the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Michael Oliver said "Having Amy here is a real boost for the club. This season tested us in many ways, but today is about recognising the hard work and resilience of our players and supporters."

Player of the Year, Cammy Wilson with Miss Scotland, Amy Scott

Player of the Year, Cammy Williamson, said, "It's been a tough year, but the support from the fans kept us going. Receiving this award is an experience I won't forget."

Amy Said, "It's a privilege to be part of this community celebration. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and Darvel FC exemplifies that spirit."

Bob Scott, Amy's proud father, added: "Darvel FC is a fantastic team. Seeing my daughter present these awards at my club is a moment of immense pride."

Darvel FC looks forward to the challenges and triumphs of the coming season.