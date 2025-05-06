Miss Scotland presents Darvel FC Player of the Year awards
Despite a challenging season, the event celebrated the unwavering spirit and dedication of the players, staff, and supporters.
Amy from Lanarkshire has strong Ayrshire ties through her father, Bob, a dedicated Darvel FC supporter. Her presence added a touch of glamour and inspiration to the awards.
Manager Michael Oliver said "Having Amy here is a real boost for the club. This season tested us in many ways, but today is about recognising the hard work and resilience of our players and supporters."
Player of the Year, Cammy Williamson, said, "It's been a tough year, but the support from the fans kept us going. Receiving this award is an experience I won't forget."
Amy Said, "It's a privilege to be part of this community celebration. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and Darvel FC exemplifies that spirit."
Bob Scott, Amy's proud father, added: "Darvel FC is a fantastic team. Seeing my daughter present these awards at my club is a moment of immense pride."
Darvel FC looks forward to the challenges and triumphs of the coming season.
Amy flies out to Telangana, India on Tuesday, May 6 to represent Scotland at the Miss World Final on 31st.