Western Gailes will play host to Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship

Next year’s Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship is set to be staged at one of the country’s last remaining men-only clubs.

Western Gailes, where women are “welcome as visitors but not as members”, will be hosting the Scottish Golf event for the first time on 23-25 May. The Ayrshire club is believed to be Scotland’s last remaining men-only club along with Prestwick and Luffness New, where local ladies’ events have been hosted in the past, in East Lothian.

Western Gailes has staged the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship nine times, most recently in 2009, when David Law landed the first of two title triumphs in the space of three years. It also hosted the European Men’s Amateur Team Championship in 2007, when both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry helped Ireland win the gold medal.

Others to take part in that event included Richie Ramsay, Paul Waring, David Horsey, Ricardo Gouevia, Jorge Campillo, Nacho Elvira and Jonas Blixt.

The decision to hold one of its flagship women’s events at a men-only club - Western Gailes hosted the Curtis Cup back in 1972 - has been defended by Scottish Golf. A spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Scottish Golf’s national events are key to helping us raise the profile of the game, to encourage more people to engage in the sport and to aspire to compete at top level.

“We are delighted that Western Gailes have agreed to host the Scottish Women’s Amateur next year. Chosen in part for the outstanding quality of the course, we’re sure this venue will help us elevate the profile of top-level competitions for women in golf.”

There will be a marquee women's event at Western Gailes. | Scottish Golf

In the first part of an exciting double-header on the Ayrshire coast, the Helen Holm Women’s Scottish Open will take place at Troon on 18-20 April.

On the men’s front, meanwhile, two East Lothian venues - North Berwick and Gullane - will be staging the two marquee events. The Scottish Men’s Open will be held at North Berwick on 30 May-1 June while Gullane is hosting the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship on 29 July-2 August.

North Berwick shared the hosting duties with Dunbar when it last staged what was formerly called the Scottish Open Stroke-Play Championship. That was in 1985 and the winner was Colin Montgomerie. As for the Scottish Amateur, it will be visiting Gullane, where the stroke-play qualifying phase will be on No 1 and No 2, for the first time since Michael Stewart lifted the title in 2010.

Sticking with the events being held separately after a move to roll them into one this year was scrapped by the governing body, the Scottish Boys and Scottish Girls will be played at Blairgowrie and Kings respectively on 16-20 July.