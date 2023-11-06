Melbourne Cup: How to watch the big race in the UK, timings, runners and prize money

It's one of the biggest events in the horse racing world, but in the UK you'll have to get up pretty early to catch the action.

Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne and Neil Wilson, VRC Chairman are seen arriving with the 2023 Melbourne Cup.

Billed as "the race that stops the nation", the Melbourne Cup takes place every year on the first Tuesday of November.

The richest "two mile" (it takes place over 3,200 - so is actually just under two miles) flat handicap race in the world, it's open to horses at least three years of age and over 50kg.

Here's what you need to know about watching this year's event.

When is the Melbourne Cup?

The Melbourne Cup starts at 3pm on Tuesday, November 7. So, in the UK that's at 4am.

Can I watch it in the UK on television?

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Racing. Those who don't have Sky Sports can watch it via a daily pass from NOW TV costing £11.99.

What horses are running?

Here's the full field and their odds of winning:

Vauban 3/1

Without A Fight 5/1

Gold Trip 11/2

Soulcombe 15/2

Absurde 8/1

Lastotchka 12/1

Breakup 14/1

Future History 16/1

Vow And Declare 20/1

More Felons 22/1

Military Mission 25/1

Right You Are 28/1

Ashrun 33/1

Serpentine 33/1

Kalapour 40/1

Alenquer 50/1

Interpretation 66/1

Okita Soushi 80/1

Daqiansweet Junior 80/1

True Marvel 100/1

Virtuous Circle 150/1

Magical Lagoon 150/1

Sheraz 150/1

What's the prize money?

The total purse for the Melbourne Cup is $8 million, with the winner getting a hefty $4.4 million, 2nd place landing $1.1 million and 3rd horse over the line banking $550,000.

4th place gets $350,000, 5th $230,000, and the next seven horse to finish get $160,000 each.

Who are the previous winners?

The last five winners of the Melbourne Cup - and their starting odds - were as follows:

2022 – Gold Trip (20/1)

2021 – Verry Elleegant (17/1)

2020 – Twilight Payment (25/1)

2019 – Vow And Declare (10/1)