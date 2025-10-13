Massive boost announced for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

DP World Tour event to continue at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews through 2030

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, already one of the longest-running events on the DP World Tour, is to continue at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns through 2030.

It follows an extension of the current agreement for the popular pro-am, which was won a week past Sunday by Bob MacIntyre as he became the fourth Scot to land the title after Paul Lawrie (2001), Stephen Gallacher (2004) and Colin Montgomerie (2005).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That event marked the 40th year of Alfred Dunhill supporting golf in St Andrews, with the Dunhill Cup, a team event, having preceded the current tournament.

Won by Bob MacIntyre a week past Sunday, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will continue through 2023 at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews | Getty Images

“The Dunhill Links was conceived by our chairman, Johann Rupert, as a celebration of links golf at its finest, bringing together professionals and amateurs on three extraordinary links golf courses: the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns,” said Guy Sanan, a member of the Championship Committee.

“This region and its courses are a place of pilgrimage for all golfers from around the world and it is a privilege for to us to host and play the Championship here. We would like to thank the three courses and their teams, who have become an essential part in the success of the Dunhill Links.

“We would like to especially extend our gratitude to the towns and local communities who have hosted us, worked and volunteered on the tournament, and become such an integral part of the championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year’s event will be held on 1-4 October, with the 2027 edition then coming straight after Europe’s latest Ryder Cup defence at Adare Manor in Ireland.

“As golf’s global tour, we take great pride in playing on some of the best courses in the world and there is no question that St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns all fit into that category,” said Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the DP World Tour.

“We are therefore delighted with today’s announcement and give thanks to Johann Rupert and everyone at Dunhill for ensuring not only that the very best links golf has to offer will remain on our schedule, but also for their long-term commitment and support of the DP World Tour over many years.

Charitable work around event is ‘very much appreciated’

“And not to forget the important charitable work that this Tournament supports via the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation, both in local communities and abroad. That is very much appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad