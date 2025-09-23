Major change forced for Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony in New York
The Opening Ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be held at 4pm on Wednesday - 24 hours earlier than it had been scheduled.
The decision to move it forward has been taken due to the forecast of “inclement weather” in the New York area on Thursday.
The pairings for the event’s opening session are normally announced at the Opening Ceremony. However, US captain Keegan Bradley and his European counterpart, Luke Donald, will still do that as planned at 4pm on Thursday at a location to be determined.
The event organisers, the PGA of America, announced that Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for Thursday will now be admitted on both Wednesday and Thursday.
It remains to be seen if the bad weather will impact practice on Thursday, when both teams are planning to play just nine holes in finalising their preparation for the three-day clash on Long Island.
