Major change forced for Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony in New York

Pairings for Friday’s first session will still be announced on Thursday afternoon

The Opening Ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be held at 4pm on Wednesday - 24 hours earlier than it had been scheduled.

The decision to move it forward has been taken due to the forecast of “inclement weather” in the New York area on Thursday.

The Opening Ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup will now take place on Thursday and not Friday as planned | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The pairings for the event’s opening session are normally announced at the Opening Ceremony. However, US captain Keegan Bradley and his European counterpart, Luke Donald, will still do that as planned at 4pm on Thursday at a location to be determined.

The event organisers, the PGA of America, announced that Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for Thursday will now be admitted on both Wednesday and Thursday.