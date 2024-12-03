Maison Sport launches free six-week Ski Fit Guide to help skiers prepare for the slopes

Created in collaboration with professional ski physical therapist, Dr. Greg Louie, Maison Sport is helping ski enthusiasts get in shape to hit the slopes

With the ski season underway, Maison Sport, the online platform that connects ski enthusiasts with professional instructors, has unveiled its six-week Ski Fit Guide; a free, no-equipment workout programme designed to help skiers prepare for peak performance and reduce the risk of injury.

Created in collaboration with Dr. Greg Louie, a fellowship-trained Doctor of Physical Therapy and professional ski team medical provider, the Maison Sport Ski Fit Guide provides skiers with a targeted fitness regimen to strengthen essential muscle groups and master movement patterns critical for skiing.

Dr. Greg Louie, known as ‘The Ski PT’, commented on the importance of improving your physical fitness to ensure a thrilling time on the slopes, and to ward off injuries.

“After experiencing a season-ending ski injury myself, I became committed to helping other skiers avoid preventable injuries while optimising their time on the slopes. The Maison Sport Ski Fit Guide offers a structured approach to pre-season preparation, combining expertise in biomechanics with Maison Sport’s dedication to elevating the skiing experience.”

Maison Sport’s Ski Fit Guide is a six-week programme featuring three progressive workouts per week, specifically designed to target muscle groups and movement patterns essential for skiing.

Each exercise is supported by detailed video demonstrations, technique tips, and guidance on avoiding common mistakes, ensuring participants can perform the workouts safely and effectively. Best of all, the programme requires no equipment, making it easily accessible for anyone to complete at home.

Nick Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Maison Sport, commented, “As an ex-GB Team skier, I know firsthand how vital it is to prepare your body for the unique demands of skiing. The Maison Sport Ski Fit Guide is our way of helping skiers maximise their time on the slopes, while minimising the risk of injury.

“At Maison Sport, we’re committed to enhancing every aspect of the skiing experience, and this guide is a natural extension of that mission. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or heading to the mountains for the first time, proper preparation makes all the difference, and we’re excited to provide this free resource to the skiing community.”