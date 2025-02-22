Lorna McClymont records top-20 finish in just second start as pro

Lorna McClymont made the cut on her pro debut and has now added a top-20 finish | Bounce Sport

Lorna McClymont marked just her second start as a professional by recording a top-20 finish in the Standard Bank Ladies Open on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

The Stirling University graduate opened the circuit’s 2025 curtain-raiser, which was hosted by the City of Cape Town, by carding a three-under-par 69 at Durbanville Golf Club.

After a shaky start to the second circuit, having been four over through four holes, McClymont dug deep to add a 74 to be the sole Scot out of five starters to make the cut.

In Saturday’s final round, the Dumbarton woman then signed off with a 73 to finish with a level-par total and secure a share of 19th position.

The pleasing performance came on the back of McClymont making the cut on her professional debut in the LET’s Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

The Scot, who was on Catriona Matthew’s Great Britain & Ireland team that won the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale last August, secured a Category 16 card for the LET at the circuit’s Qualifying School at the end of last year.

That means she will be facing a schedule that will be a combination of LET and LET Access Series events this year.

In the meantime, McClymont has decided to use the Sunshine Ladies Tour to get some competitive experience under her belt and next up will be the Jebra Ladies Open at Westlake Golf Club.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that McClymont had joined Bob MacIntyre and Louise Duncan among others in the Bounce Sport management stable.

Through that tie up, she has secured the support of Callaway, as well as backing from Zenith Black, Arnold Clark, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Murray Sharp Foundation.

