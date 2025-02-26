Lorna McClymont makes strong start in latest Sunshine Ladies Tour event

Milngavie player sits one shot off lead in Jebra Ladies’ Classic in Cape Town

Rookie pro Lorna McClymont continued to take her new career in her stride as she finished just one shot off the lead in the first round of the Jebra Ladies’ Classic in South Africa.

In her second event on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, the Milngavie member opened with an excellent five-under-par 67 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town.

That left her sitting in a three-way tie for second spot as home player Kaiyuree Moodley set the pace with her 66.

McClymont, who turned pro after securing a card category in the LET Qualifying School in December, opened with back-to-back birdies before adding gains at the fourth and sixth as well.

She dropped her only shot of the day at the par-4 11th but repaired that damage straight away before picking up her sixth birdie of the day at the short 15th.

Lorna McClymont has made an encouraging start to her professional career | Mark Runnacles/LET

It’s been an encouraging start in the paid ranks for McClymont, who won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship last year before helping GB&I win the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.

She made the cut on her LET debut in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco and went on to finish joint-42nd in the season-opener.

The Stirling University graduate then recorded a top-20 finish in last week’s Standard Bank Ladies Open at Durbanville Golf Club in her first outing on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Kylie Henry fared next best among five Scots in this week’s field as she signed for a one-over 73 while Jane Turner and Laura Beveridge shot matching 76s and Louise Duncan posted a 77.

Meanwhile, the start of Thursday’s first round in the Investec South African Open at Durban Country Club has already been delayed by three hours due to a bad weather forecast.

With three spots in the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush up for grabs, 2009 winner Richie Ramsay is flying the Saltire along with Connor Syme, Calum Hill and Scott Jamieson.