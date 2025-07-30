Local man aiming to pull off amateur dramatics in Scottish Challenge in Borders

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any Jack McDonald supporters following this week’s £250,000 Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A have been warned……there are two of them in the field at Roxburghe Schloss near Kelso!

One is a HotelPlanner Tour regular and hails from Ayrshire while the other is an amateur who not only plays his golf at this week’s host venue but works there as well over the winter.

“Yeah, I am looking forward to it,” said that Jack McDonald, one of two amateurs in the professional field in the Borders along with Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham.

Schloss Roxburghe member Jack McDonald, pictured in action during The Amateur Championship at Ballyliffinin 2024, is hoping to make home advantage count in this week’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A | Patrick Bolger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

“It is nice to get the opportunity to play, especially on my home track and in a field of this calibre. I found out last Thursday, though I had been given the heads up that it was looking promising.”

This assignment means that McDonald, a former Tennant Trophy and Battle Trophy winner on the Scottish amateur circuit, missed out on playing in this week’s Scottish Amateur Championship, which is taking place at Gullane.

“It is hard to turn down an opportunity like this. I had to take this opportunity when it came along,” said the Scottish international of that call. “It is a great opportunity for me, especially around a place I know better than anyone. I was probably around 15 when I first played here and have been a member here since I was 17, so six years now.

“I’ve shot 66 in a tournament here but, unofficially, my best score round here is 63. You can get it going, but it’s a proper test of golf. Now the seventh has been made a par 4, it’s tough and the eighth, ninth and tenth are always three of the tougher holes.

“I’ve not worked so much the last few months due to being busy with my own game, but, yeah, I am still contracted here. I help out in the shop and also did a bit of greenkeeping last winter as well. I’ve floated about wherever they’ve needed me.”

The Scottish Seniors Open was held on the Dave Thomas-designed course after it first opened, but this event is probably the biggest one that has ever been staged in the Borders.

Jack McDonald reckons the Schloss Roxburghe course is the best condition he’s ever seen it | National World

“It is great for the club and great for the area,” observed McDonald. “Obviously we had the Q-School First Stage here for a spell a few years back, but this seems like it is on a bigger scale.

“The course has been ready forever, but now they have the hotel and all the other facilities here, it is perfect for a tournament like this. I’ve never seen it in better condition than this. The boys have put in some serious graft the last few weeks and I am really looking forward to it.”

The local man has been paired with England’s Bradley Bawden and Frenchman Julien Sale for the opening two rounds of Thursday and Friday, with his initial target being to make it through to the weekend.

Peebles man Craig Howie also has a home gig

“It’s been alright,” he said of his form this season. “Some ups and downs, but that’s golf, isn’t it? The highlight so far was probably seventh at the Brabazon Trophy and I also played well in the Tartan Pro Tour event at Cardrona, finishing fifth there. Yeah, pretty happy.”

It’s also a home gig this week for Peebles man Craig Howie, who is hoping to kick-start a frustrating season and should have lots of support when he heads out on Thursday afternoon with Swede Per Langfors and South African Daniel Van Tonder.

