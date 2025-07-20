Martin Dempster reports from Royal Portrush with some takeaways from day four of The Open

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our golf correspondent reports from the media centre and also digs out some stories behind the scenes at Royal Portrush.

Takeaway talk: LIV Golf player ready to ‘retire’

According to a conversation overhead in a takeaway restaurant in Portstewart, one of the 18 LIV Golf players who teed up here will be leaving the Saudi-backed circuit when his contract expires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Kokrak is a member of the Smash GC team captained by Brooks Koepka | Warren Little/Getty Images

It was initially quite funny hearing someone saying over and over again that he was talking about Jason Kokrak and not Brooks Koepka, the two Smash GC team-mates.

In fairness, and even more so considering he’d clearly had a few refreshments, the person knew exactly who he was talking about and also that Kokrak had filled his pockets through signing for the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

They must still be bulging because the word “retiring” was muttered, which instantly made this correspondent think that those ongoing talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t exactly be close to offering a pathway back to the US circuit.

Sergio Garcia of Spain acknowledges the crowd on the 18th at Royal Portrush | Warren Little/Getty Images

Anger mis-managment as Sergio Garcia snaps driver

Bob MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton had both blown their tops in the third round and it was Sergio Garcia’s turn to overheat in the closing circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After badly pulling his drive at the par-5 second, the Spaniard slammed the club into the turf only to be left regretting his action as the head snapped off.

That, of course, left Garcia having to play the remainder of his round using either a 3-wood or iron off the tee and, in fairness, he didn’t do too badly, singing for a three-under 68.

It was a decent week, incidentally, for the LIV players as 11, including Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, made the cut.

Shane Lowry’s tough week at Royal Portrush ended on a high note | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Shane Lowry blowing kisses at end of tough week

Shane Lowry, the 2019 winner here, finished his closing circuit a good 90 minutes before the last group teed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been a difficult week for the Offaly man as he was hit by a two-shot penalty at the end of his second round then found himself being sick a few hours later as a virus swept through his family.

He departed the scene, though, blowing a kiss to the crowds around the 18th green after signing off with a satisfying 66 that contained six birdies.

“It was probably one of the most enjoyable rounds of golf I've had in a while,” he admitted. “I'm happy I finished like that, and I'll drive down the road a little bit happier than maybe I would have been.”

Jordan Spieth, pictured at Royal Portrush, is looking forward to retruning to the scene of his 2017 triumph | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth looking forward to Birkdale boost

A raft of changes, which included the removal of the old 14th and the creation of a new par-3 15th, have been made at Royal Birkdale, venue for the 154th Open Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that won’t stop Jordan Spieth, the winner at the Southport venue in 2017, enjoying a walk down memory lane in 12 months’ time.

“I haven’t been there since and it will be really cool to just go out there and play the course again,” said the American. “It'll be cool to relive the memories that I had from the whole week, and obviously the last five holes or so.