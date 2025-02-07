LIV Golf events to be shown on free-to-air television in UK

Breakaway circuit strikes new broadcast partnership with ITV

LIV Golf events are to be shown on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom after the breakaway circuit struck a broadcast partnership with ITV for the 2025 season.

Starting with today’s round two of the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh, golf fans in the UK will have unprecedented access to LIV Golf events.

ITVX will serve as the primary platform for LIV Golf, delivering live and full coverage of every round of every tournament, with selected live broadcasts on ITV1 and ITV4.

The weekly highlights show produced by LIV Golf will also be broadcast on ITV4, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Ron Wechsler, LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy, said: "Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world.

“With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, added: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season. This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”