LIV Golf announces stunning format change and Jon Rahm is delighted

LIV Golf events are being extended from 54 holes to 72 holes at the beginning of the 2026 season.

In the biggest chance since the breakaway league started in 2022, the tournaments will now be played over days instead of three, a change that has been warmly welcomed by Jon Rahm, one of the circuit’s star players.

Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf CEO, said: “As we enter our fourth season as a League, the move to 72 holes marks a pivotal new chapter for LIV Golf that strengthens our League, challenges our elite field of players, and delivers more of the world-class golf, energy, innovation and access that our global audience wants.

“We’re seeing upward momentum and traction from Hong Kong to Adelaide to Indianapolis, and that heightened interest opens the door to add another day of golf while benefiting our fans, players, marketing partners, and our global media partners.

“The most successful leagues around the world - IPL, EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL - continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different. LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport.”

For each regular season event, the individual competition will be decided over 72 holes of stroke play, while the team competition will continue to run concurrently, with each team’s cumulative individual stroke-play scores determining the team’s result. One thing staying the same, though, is a shotgun start.

“This is a win for the League, and the players,” said Rahm, Legion XIII captain. “LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft.

“Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

54-hole events one of major reasons for no OWGR points

LIV Golf's 54-hole events, along with other format issues like no cuts and a closed field, were major reasons why it doesn't get Official World Golf (OWGR) points.